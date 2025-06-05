Columbus Police share child abuse signs after recent cases

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – School is out and children are home.

For some students, summer break may come with added challenges.

In the past weeks, we have reported on a number of child abuse cases across the viewing area.

Child Abuse can come in various forms.

And with school being out, some cases may go unnoticed or unreported.

Dorothy Sanders is the Victims Advocate for the Columbus Police Department.

She shared some signs of abuse in children.

“Child abuse is not only just the physical or sexual part. It also can be neglect,” said Sanders.

Like not having good hygiene.

She said some children may also have behavioral problems or they may isolate themselves.

She encourages parents to teach their children how to speak up.

“A parent should tell a child, if anyone touches you inappropriately, speak to you in manner that is uncomfortable, to tell them, to let the parent know,” said Sanders.

But if the parent is the one committing the abuse, she recommends the child find a trusted adult to speak with or call 911.

She said it is possible for child abuse cases to increase over the summer.

“Because when school is in, the parents are used to the children being gone to school for at least seven – eight hours a day, and they’re not used to them being home all the time around them,” said Sanders.

Sanders explained the process when a child abuse case is reported.

“When there is a case, the case is referred to DHS, the Department of Human Services, and one of the case workers will come to the police department and make a report,” said Sanders.

Investigators will then speak with the parent and caseworker.

Afterwards, the case will be referred to Sallie Kate Winters Family Services for the child to be interviewed.

If enough evidence is found, an investigator will take over the case.

Sanders encourages parents to listen to their children and believe them if they say something is wrong.

