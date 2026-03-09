Columbus Police shares crime camera program to business owners

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Quality video evidence can help make a difference when investigating crimes.

That’s why the Columbus Police Department wants to team up with local businesses and introduce them to Project NOLA.

CPD is hosting a Business Watch meeting to inform business owners about the advanced technology Project NOLA has to offer.

This allows the police department to go back and use high-quality video to possibly catch criminal activity and help solve those crimes.

The Columbus Police Department is providing information to local businesses about a video tool that has been effective in solving crimes.

Project NOLA is a non-profit organization that manages a crime camera program to help reduce crime in many areas.

“A lot of business owners we’ve been talking to, we’ve been in dialogue with back and forth, talking about how we can improve safety and what they can do to be a partner with the police department,” Chief Daughtry said. “What we came up with is Project NOLA; those are the cameras that you see throughout the city. When you drive through the city, you see the flashing red and blue lights, so Project NOLA has an opportunity for our business owners to partake in having cameras as well.”

The Project NOLA cameras can capture facial recognition, color-coded vehicle recognition, and gunshot detection.

Chief Joseph Daughtry said it is their initiative to share information about these kinds of resources with business owners.

“Just listening to the business owners, we’ve had several dialogues with the last two months with different business owners having city down conversations,” Chief Daughtry said. “They’ve come here and had they conversation with our community outreach liaison Glenda Richardson and they’ve expressed their concerns, they’ve expressed their warning to partner and we just kept putting pieces to the puzzle together and this is what we came up with.”

The crime camera program can be up and running in about 30 days…

CPD plans to have a second meeting to introduce Project NOLA to churches in the city.