Columbus police try to locate man involved in one-vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are trying to locate a man who was involved in a one-vehicle accident.

Police said 42-year-old Robert Hargrove wrecked his car Friday but hasn’t been seen since.

Offices responded to the accident at 15th Street South and Pickensville Road, but there was no one with the car.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators went to Hargrove’s house, and he was not there.

Since no one has seen him or heard from him, Hargrove has been reported as missing.

If you have any information on Robert Hargrove, call the Columbus Police Department at (662)244-3500.

