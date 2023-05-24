Columbus Police VIPER Unit arrests teen found with AR-15

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is in custody after Columbus’ VIPER Unit caught him with heavy artillery.

Police said a 16-year-old was armed with an AR-15 rifle and an 80-round-capacity magazine.

Earlier Tuesday evening, residents near the 16th Street and 9th Avenue North area reported potential criminal activity going on.

The suspect allegedly ran before being arrested.

No charges have been announced at this time.

