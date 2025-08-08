Columbus Police warns community about new scam in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is warning about scammers demanding money over the phone.

Columbus police, along with other agencies, posted on social media about the calls.

It appears people are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be law enforcement officers.

They claim a loved one has been arrested and then demand the victim pay a fine over the phone.

Law enforcement does not make calls to request money or payment of fines over the phone.

Officers are reminding people not to share their personal or financial information and not make any payments.

You should hang up and call the police.

