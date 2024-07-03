Columbus prepares to spend money on paving streets

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – More streets could be paved in Columbus.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said the lowest bid came in about a million dollars under the estimate.

The city is prepared to spend about $6 million. Lower asphalt prices also helped with the price.

Falcon Contracting won the bid.

Council members did create a priority list for their ward.

With the lower cost, the city can focus its efforts on some areas that might have been delayed.

“[They will] allow us to work with them in the coming days on adding other streets or parking lots that were on the delayed part of the list. So, that would be very good news anytime that we were saving money and able to expand our efforts as always, really good,” said Gaskin.

Paving projects could begin in late August.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X