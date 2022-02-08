Columbus receives positive feedback on Propst Park plan

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Tuesday night, Columbus city officials held their “Propst Park Public Hearing” to get an idea of how residents feel about upgrades to the park.

Expected upgrades include adding amenities such as fields and courts. lighting, accessible parking, and more.

City officials also want to enhance the current features of the park such as expanding the trails plus improving lighting and parking.

City engineer Kevin Stafford says Monday night’s meeting received feedback from over 80 residents in Columbus, “We found that about 80 percent of the people that responded have lived in Columbus over 20 years. We had a lot of people that had a lot of experience with the park. The good thing is we had a good mix of people who use the park every day; That was about 47% whereas 53% do not use the park. So we got a lot of feedback for why they use it or why they don’t come to the park at all and what they’d like to see. One of the biggest comments we had last night was, ‘we love the plan and we hope that it moves forward and that the money is put toward the park to improve that area of town to improve that park for the residents that want to enjoy it.'”

Residents have until March 7th to share their input to answer a survey related to the “Master Plan.” The plan’s blueprint is also available on the city’s Facebook page.