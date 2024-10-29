Columbus Recreation applies for grant to improve local park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority, Columbus Light and Water, and the Columbus Recreation Department are teaming up for a big win at Propst Park.

TVA has awarded a $30,000 grant to the recreation department for energy infrastructure and lighting improvements at Columbus’s premiere recreation facility.

Propst Park is undergoing extensive renovations in almost every area, from playing fields to parking.

Columbus Light and Water submitted a grant application to TVA to help provide more energy efficient, and brighter, lighting to the park.

That lighting will also improve conditions off the field.

City leaders hope that translates to better security and more people using the park’s facilities.

“With some of these funds we received from TVA, we’re going to have better safety. We’re going to have better visibility and better walkability, because people come down here and walk all the time. I’m almost…I’m certain that when the lights and the cameras – we’ve got cameras coming too, so – once we get to that phase, I think this is going to be an excellent place for people who want to come and enjoy with their family. That’s what it’s all about, the community. We want to make sure the community comes back to Propst Park”, said Greg Lewis, Director of the Columbus Recreation Department.

Lewis said they plan on having the renovated fields ready by next Spring.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.