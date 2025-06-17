Columbus Recreation summer camp in full swing at Sim Scott Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Summer is in full swing, and that means camp is in full swing at Sim Scott Park in Columbus.

The Columbus Recreation Department’s Summer Camp Adventure is in its 3rd week.

The 6-week camp features Arts and Crafts, Field Trips, a Computer Lab, and more.

Each week, the camp has a different theme. This week, campers are studying culture and the history of Juneteenth.

Organizers said there are benefits for the parents as well, because the camp provides a fun, safe place for their children while school is out.

“If Parks and Recreation didn’t have the things that they offer, I don’t know what some of these kids do. They’d be at home alone or outside, or in the parks by themselves. So, yes, we’re grateful to have the Columbus Recreation Department to have these camps open,” said Shanda Williams, Director of the programs.

Most of the campers are from Columbus, but Program Director, Shanda Williams, says they also have kids from out-of-town who are spending the Summer here.

