Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe.

After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street.

That person called the police.

They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked out, but he appeared to be unharmed.

The Columbus Police Department is thanking the public for its help in finding Brooks.

