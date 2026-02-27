Columbus residents come together to help as March of the Mayors comes to a close

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The March of the Mayors is coming to a close, and Columbus residents have really turned out to help.

The statewide food drive organized by Extra Table wraps up next week with packing parties. But the last day for donations is Saturday.

The annual event pits cities against each other in a friendly competition to see who can collect the most non-perishable food items for the food distribution group.

After the collection wraps up, the goods are taken to a central site, and teams of volunteers pack boxes that will make their way back to food pantries in those cities, Helping Hands in Columbus’ case.

The City of Columbus was tasked with gathering canned soup, and at last count had amassed about six thousand cans.

