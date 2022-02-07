Columbus residents invited to share their input on expected Propst Park upgrades

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Columbus released its plans to upgrade Propts Park and now officials want your voice to be heard.

There will be a “Propst Park Public Hearing Meeting” Monday, February 7th at 6 o’clock at Trotter Lower Level.

The public is welcome to share their input on the plans.

You are required to wear a mask and social distance.

The event will also be live on Mayor Keith Gaskin’s Facebook and YouTube pages.