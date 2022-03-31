Columbus residents taking to streets to clean up the Friendly City

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus residents are taking to the streets to make the Friendly City a cleaner city.

Pick It Up! Possum Town, a city-wide clean-up campaign, launches Saturday.

From 8 to 10 AM Volunteers will be picking up trash in all 6 Wards in Columbus.

But Pick It Up organizers want their neighbors to know that this isn’t just a one-time event.

Their long-term goal is to keep Columbus clean and beautiful, not only for city residents but also for visitors to the Friendly City.

“We want to make this a long lasting effort. After this initial effort, we are going to get back to the drawing board, and we are going to roll up our sleeves, and we are going to get every citizen, business, and organization involved, so that we can create a sustainable, clean Columbus, Mississippi,” said Melissa Parsons, committee chair.

Volunteers will meet up in their wards at 8 AM – trash bags, gloves, and high visibility vests will be provided.