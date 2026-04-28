Columbus Rotary honors students who wish to make a difference in the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Rotary Club is honoring students that have a heart for making a difference in the community.

The club hosted it’s 2nd annual Youth Leadership Recognition Program to recognize various student leaders and youth programs in Lowndes County.

Dr. Clear Moore says one of the Rotary’s missions is to support local youth and youth leadership as well as literacy initiatives.

Today, the club celebrated and recognized students ranging from middle school to graduate school involved in some of the programs.

These include the Mississippi Spelling Bee, the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, Golden Triangle Theatre, Lowndes Fyrst Program, The W Rotaract Club, RYLA Ambassadors and the MSMS Interact Club.

Moore says she hopes attendees walk away knowing their future is in good hands.

“They all not only exhibit leadership qualities but they all believe in giving back. Many of the programs that Rotary Sponsors, they really align with our motto of ‘Service Above Self’,” said Dr. Moore.

Those recognized include:

Christian Schultz, Mississippi Spelling Bee

Ethan Pannell, Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Senior

Golden Triangle Theatre Summer Camps Scholarship: Mila Hardy, Baylee Wyers, and Delilah Ordoyne

Lowndes First Leaders: Jessica Davis, Jaikyeron Dukes, Whitney Harris, Aalyiah Heard, Destini Hodges, Neveah Moore, Rajendra Quillin

The W Rotaract Club: Olivia Carlisle, Enzi Norway, and Madisyn Watkins

RYLA Ambassadors: Olilla Berry, Chloe Boykin, Hayden Ham Alina Putnam, and Ryan Wei

MSMS Interact Club: Katie Chung, Jaelyn Lister, Kerrington Land, and Ryan Wei

Rotary Youth Volunteer Award: Ben Imes.

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