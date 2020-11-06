Columbus roundabout to close Sunday for construction

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A busy Columbus road will soon be closed for construction.

Public information officer Joe Dillon said the roundabout at the intersection of Military Road and Highway 82 will be closed Sunday at noon until further notice.

He said closing this area is the best way to ensure safety for workers.

Over the next few weeks, MDOT will work to pave and mill the road.

Dillon said drivers should plan for an alternate route as they will only be allowed to make right turns near the bypass.

“If you’re coming down the bypass, you can take a right turn in either direction when you get off the bypass, you just can’t turn left and go back up under the bridge… We just ask people to be patient. It’s going to be a beautiful project when it’s done. It’ll be newly paved, new lights, new curbs. That road has been bumpy for a while, so it’s going to be milled down the foundation and then redone, so it’ll be worth the wait,” said Dillon.

Dillon said the project is weather dependant, but it will most likely wrap up close to the beginning of December.