Columbus Salvation Army Opening Warming Station

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Old man winter has brought some bitter cold temperatures to North Mississippi. One Salvation Army chapter is opening up a warming station in light of the frigid temperatures.

The Salvation Army in Columbus will open up a warming station Wednesday morning.

The doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those needing a place to keep warm.

Commanding Officer, Jennifer Graham says meals and a drinks will also be provided for those who come in.

A case manager will also be there Graham says, for those who come Wednesday. They’ll have the chance to meet with the case manager to discuss future planning for the remainder of the winter season and personal stability.

The warming stations will remain open pending the weather.