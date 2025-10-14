Columbus seniors take to the streets to raise Breast Cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in Columbus, a group took its message to the streets.

Seniors from across Columbus laced up their walking shoes on Northside to raise awareness about Breast Cancer and celebrate the survivors.

Survivors, their families and friends took part in the walk near Sim Scott Park.

They also wanted to spread the message that early detection can save lives.

Participants say it’s all about supporting one another and keeping the fight against breast cancer front and center.

