Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities

STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continues to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus.

Around 5:00P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested

Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in the 800 block of Hemlock Street in Columbus…

Later that afternoon, an Oktibbeha County Deputy pulled over a vehicle with Jones and 2 others in Starkville.

Jones got away, the others were detained, and a search began.

Today, law enforcement got information about his possible location, and the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office started a joint operation focused on a vacant apartment in a North Starkville neighborhood.

Jones reportedly barricaded himself in the apartment and a SWAT team was sent in.

He was arrested with no injury to him or officers.

Jones is charged with Aggravated Assault, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, 4 counts of Auto Burglary, and Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

He was out on bond on 5 other felony charges.

He has been transferred to the Lowndes County Jail..