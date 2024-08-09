Columbus shooting suspect turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus shooting suspect is in jail after turning himself in overnight.

18-year-old Donderion Fisher had been on the run following the Thursday afternoon shooting.

Now, he’s in the Lowndes County jail charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle.

Bond has not been set.

Neshawn Beckwith was arrested by Lowndes County deputies after a pursuit.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says a deputy spotted a vehicle matching a description given of one used in a shooting.

The chase ended near Crowe Road, in the New Hope area, where the driver, Beckwith, pulled into a driveway.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:45 Thursday on Summerhaven Drive.

No one was injured in the vehicle that was shot at but the car was damaged.

The shooting remains under investigation.

