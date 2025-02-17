Columbus Soccer Organization gets history making partnership

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Soccer Organization announced a history-making partnership on February 15, 2025.

A three-year sponsorship deal will make BankFirst the title sponsor.

The Columbus Soccer Organization has been providing multiple programs including year-round recreational soccer for youth and adults.

Now, they’re getting some major support from the local business community for those programs.

A three-year partnership with BankFirst will make the financial institution the title sponsor for the organization and will provide a $ 15,000-a-year infusion of cash to continue and expand CSO’s presence on the Golden Triangle soccer scene.

It’s the largest donation to date for CSO.

The sport, the organization, and the presence of the Roger Short Soccer Complex have been tourism and economic drivers for the City of Columbus.

“Not being a business owner downtown but I think about the business owners and when to have the large events coming down here, the spillover likely occurs with people wanting to get something to eat over a couple blocks away or just decide hey there’s a break in the tournament let’s go walk around and see what’s going on so it’s just nice,” Reggie Dill said. “You get a lot of people, look at it in terms of revenue for the downtown businesses.”

“I think’s great for that because when you have tourists that come in and if people are traveling especially close to the college here in town, it’s nice to have a place that they can kind of come in sit and relax and just chill for a minute. Maybe eat some lunch just relax and enjoy the day,” Joshua Comer said.

The CSO is set to serve over 500 players in the fall recreational soccer league.

This can also be a possible benefit for tourism and local businesses in the area.

“I think it’s a great addition. This is stuff we need, we need more things to get our community involved because being able to see each other, each other’s presence it just stands for so much more.”

CSO is also working to renovate the historical Lee Gym on Military Road into a modern multi-sport facility.

