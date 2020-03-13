Columbus Spring Pilgrimage canceled

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – While there are no cases of the coronavirus in the Golden Triangle, Columbus is feeling its effects.

Visit Columbus has canceled the 2020 Columbus, Mississippi Spring Pilgrimage.

- Advertisement -

In a press release, the Columbus Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau called the move necessary, citing concerns about the spread of the virus.

The cancellation included not only the tour of homes, but all of the events scheduled to run during the two weeks of Pilgrimage, including what would have been the 30th installment of “Tales From The Crypt”

Pilgrimage had been scheduled to run from March 26 through April 4.