Columbus store clerk arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minor

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus store clerk was accused of selling alcohol and nicotine products to minors.

40-year-old Mitul Patel is facing misdemeanor charges of selling alcohol and nicotine products to a person under the age of 21.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his Narcotics STING Unit did an undercover operation to make the arrest.

An undercover 18-year-old reportedly went into Cooper’s Express on Highway 45 North and bought the products.

Patel was arrested last September for allegedly selling Tianeptine or what’s better known as Zaza after it became illegal.

