Columbus suspect wanted after shooting leaves man injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is injured in a shooting. Now, Columbus police are looking for a gunman.

The shooting happened near 6th Avenue and 14th Street North, just after 3 am on Monday, May 26.

Officers were called to the hospital about a shooting victim.

Columbus Police PIO Bryan Moore said two men were walking down the street when they heard two gunshots.

One of the men, 24-year-old Thomas Markray, was struck in the leg with a bullet.

The victims were not able to describe a vehicle in the area at the time.

Markray was treated and released from the hospital.

If you have any information, please call Columbus police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

You can also use the P3 Tips App.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.