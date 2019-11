COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman was accused of swindling more than $25,000 from Walmart and she allegedly had some help.

Alaynah Hoadley, 19, was indicted on an embezzlement charge.

Zachary Mathis is charged with conspiracy.

Prosecutors said she was employed at Walmart. They believe the money was taken between 2018 and 2019.

Investigators allege Mathis conspired with Hoadley to take the money.

They remain in jail.