Columbus teen indicted in deadly shooting that killed 16-year-old bystander

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen was indicted in a deadly shooting at a birthday party.

Curtis Lathan faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting this past July.

- Advertisement -

His bond was set at $150,000. When he was first arrested, Lathan was charged with murder.

Arykah White was shot outside of a birthday party at the Propst Park Community Activity Center.

At the time, sources told WCBI a security guard may have fired a gun in the air to try to break up an argument.

That’s when it’s believed Lathan fired a gun and at least one bullet hit White.

Columbus police believe the 16-year-old White was an innocent bystander.