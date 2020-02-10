Columbus teen indicted in deadly shooting that killed 16-year-old bystander

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen was indicted in a deadly shooting at a birthday party.
Curtis Lathan faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting this past July.
His bond was set at $150,000. When he was first arrested, Lathan was charged with murder.
Arykah White was shot outside of a birthday party at the Propst Park Community Activity Center.
At the time, sources told WCBI a security guard may have fired a gun in the air to try to break up an argument.
That’s when it’s believed Lathan fired a gun and at least one bullet hit White.
Columbus police believe the 16-year-old White was an innocent bystander.