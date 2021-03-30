Columbus to be featured in upcoming HBO documentary

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
2
PHOTO CREDITS MGN ONLINE

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus will be featured in an upcoming documentary on HBO.

“Our Towns”, produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan focuses on how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country. It introduces civic leaders, educators, students, and others who are working to improve their communities.

- Advertisement -

In Columbus, the film showcases the work of students from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science as they prepared for their The Eighth of May Emancipation Celebration. East Mississippi Community College is also featured in the film.

“I hope that people will come to appreciate the fact that we have this rich story of Columbus and Mississippi and of the united states that’s not been completely engaged before,” said Chuck Yarborough, MSMS teacher.

Other towns featured in the documentary include Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Charleston, West Virginia.

“Our Towns” premieres on April 13th on HBO.

Previous articleHuman remains found in a crawl space in Fulton have been identified
mm
Aundrea Self
http://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.