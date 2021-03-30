Columbus to be featured in upcoming HBO documentary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus will be featured in an upcoming documentary on HBO.

“Our Towns”, produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan focuses on how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country. It introduces civic leaders, educators, students, and others who are working to improve their communities.

In Columbus, the film showcases the work of students from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science as they prepared for their The Eighth of May Emancipation Celebration. East Mississippi Community College is also featured in the film.

“I hope that people will come to appreciate the fact that we have this rich story of Columbus and Mississippi and of the united states that’s not been completely engaged before,” said Chuck Yarborough, MSMS teacher.

Other towns featured in the documentary include Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Charleston, West Virginia.

“Our Towns” premieres on April 13th on HBO.