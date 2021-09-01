Columbus to host two events in September to help those who have fallen behind on rent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Help is out there. That’s the message from the Mississippi Home Corporation and the City of Columbus.

The city is hosting 2 events in September to help people who have fallen behind on their rent because of issues related to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Federal Government has made money available through the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, or RAMP, to help tenants catch up.

Mississippi Home Corporation is responsible for administering the money, but the limited staff makes it difficult for them to get out to people.

Cities like Columbus are stepping in to help connect people and resources.

“The fair is here as a means so that people can acquire services that they need. It’s conveniently located. There will be people here that will be supportive and assist them, and aid them with the paperwork and to help them get the adequate resources they need in order to complete the paperwork properly,”

The 2 rental assistance fairs will be Saturday, September 11th from 9 AM to 2 PM at the East Columbus Gym, and Sunday, September 19th from 1 PM to 6 PM at Simm Scott Community Center.