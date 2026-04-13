Columbus Victims’ Advocate explains next steps after assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – April brings awareness to a number of challenges some people may face in life.

One of them is sexual assault.

“Whatever they need help with, I’m there,” said Dorothy Sanders, the Victims’ Advocate for the City of Columbus.

It takes courage to speak up — especially if you’ve been a victim of sexual violence.

Columbus Victims’ Advocate Dorothy Sanders offers support to victims of sexual assault and other offenses in their times of crisis.

She advises sexual violence victims to contact her or the police if they’ve been assaulted.

She also gives another option.

“If they don’t want to report to the police, they can also go to the hospital and get tested, so that they can have that evidence that they need just in case they want to come back and file a report,” said Sanders.

Sanders said it is up to the victim if they want to press charges.

Whatever their decision may be, Sanders said she is there to help them through the process.

“I go out to the hospital with them if they need me to and through the court procedure, I’m there with them through every step of the way,” said Sanders.

According to research from Tulane University, 41% of Mississippians have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, but there could be more.

Officials say fear, shame and trauma keep some victims from speaking up or reporting the incidents.

Columbus Police say it’s never too late to share your story.

“Sexual assault doesn’t have a statute of limitation. If you are a victim or have been a victim of sexual assault, just come forth and tell your story, and we’ll try to handle it from there,” said CPD Captain of Investigations Terence Ware.

Captain Terence Ware said in most cases, the victim knows the suspect.

If a victim does choose to speak up, investigators will talk with them and collect information about the suspect.

“A lot of time they don’t report, but we are we are here to encourage them to report because we don’t want to keep that perpetrator out on the street. We want them to be apprehended, so that it won’t happen to someone else,” said Sanders.

If you are a victim of sexual violence and need help, you can call Dorothy Sanders at (662) 244-3508 or Columbus Police for more information.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.