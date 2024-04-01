Columbus voters will decide on bond issue for CMSD

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Columbus will go to the polls in May to decide on a bond issue for the school district.

The Columbus Municipal School District board wants to pass a $36 million bond for renovations and upgrades across the district. Some of the upgrades include roof repairs and improvements to safety systems.

One major item on the list is the construction of a gymnasium at Stokes-Beard Elementary.

The special election is set for May 14.

The public will have a chance to weigh in and get more information through a series of public meetings.

The first is set for April 1 at 6 p.m. at East Columbus Gym. There will be four other meetings this month.

