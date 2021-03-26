Columbus Walmart shopper claims to have been sprayed with a chemical

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Walmart shopper claims she was sprayed with a chemical.

Now, police are investigating.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the incident happened at the Highway 45 location on Monday night.

The alleged victim told officers a man approached her in the store and sprayed something near her.

She began to feel ill and called police.

CPD interviewed several men at the scene but could not find any evidence of a chemical or spray bottle.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

It’s unclear what type of chemical may have been used.

Shelton says the incident is still under investigation and no arrest has been made.