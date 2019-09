COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Voters in Columbus’ Ward 1 will have to head back to the polls in about 3 weeks.

The first round of voting is done in a special election to fill the City Council seat left vacant by the death of Gene Taylor, but with a crowded field of 10 candidates no one got the majority needed to win outright.

Ethel Taylor Stewart and Liz Terry will meet again October 15th In a runoff.

Affidavit votes will be counted tomorrow and added to these totals.