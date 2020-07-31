Columbus warns of fines if Governor’s order violated

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE)-
NEW ORDERS ISSUED BY GOVERNOR TATE REEVES
EFFECTIVE at 8:00 a.m. on August 3, 2020 and continuing through 8:00 a.m. on August 17, 2020 unless modified, amended rescinded, or superseded. Violations under the Governor’s Order are subject to a fine not exceeding $500 or imprisonment not exceeding six months.
- All businesses shall screen each employee at the beginning of each shift with these criteria:
- Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days?
- Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath or sore throat?
- Have you had a fever in the past 48 hours?
- Have you a new loss of taste or smell?
- Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the past 24 hours?
IF ONE OR MORE OF THE ABOVE CONDITIONS ARE PRESENT, THE EMPLOYEE MUST BE SENT HOME OR FOR FURTHER MEDICAL EVALUATION.
- All employees shall be required to report any symptoms of COVID-19 to their supervisor and shall immediately be sent home or for further medical evaluation and advised to consult with their physician. The employee cannot finish their shift or their assigned work; they must leave immediately.
- All employees who are unable to maintain a minimum six-foot separation between customers or other employees must wear a face mask covering to cover their noses and mouths.
- Hand sanitizer is to be provided to all employees and customers and made available at entry and exit points, near or in bathrooms and cashier stations.
- Employees who have contact with the public shall be provided a face covering for the nose and mouth and shall be required to properly wear this protection while on duty.
- With limited exceptions, customers shall also be required to wear a face-covering for the nose and mouth while inside businesses. Customers who are eating or drinking or working out are excepted from the mask requirement.
- Businesses shall make efforts to maintain 6 feet of separation between customers
- Shopping carts and baskets and all other surfaces are to be cleaned between use
- All high-touch areas including door handles must be sanitized at least once every two hours
- All persons are required to maintain social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet between persons not the in the same household.
- Face coverings shall be worn indoors and outdoors when attending public events. This shall not apply to school athletic practices, outdoor practices or other outdoor exercising.
- Social gatherings are limited to 10 persons or less indoors and 20 persons or less outdoors and masks are required if a minimum of six feet of distance is not maintained. Excluded gatherings are religious gatherings, students in classrooms or gatherings in facilities with other limitations.
- Prior requirements of the Safe Return Order 1492, as was amended and extended by Orders 1496, 1500, 1505, 1508, 1511 and 1514 shall continue to apply as well. These orders related to, among other things, business operations, restaurants, barber and beauty salons, tattoo parlors, dance studios, libraries, movie theaters, healthcare providers, outdoor and indoor activities including swimming pools and school weight rooms, reception halls and conference centers, schools and courts are still in effect. These may be found at https://www.sos.ms.gov/Education-Publications/Pages/Executive-Orders.aspx