Columbus warns of fines if Governor’s order violated

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE)-

NEW ORDERS ISSUED BY GOVERNOR TATE REEVES

EFFECTIVE at 8:00 a.m. on August 3, 2020 and continuing through 8:00 a.m. on August 17, 2020 unless modified, amended rescinded, or superseded. Violations under the Governor’s Order are subject to a fine not exceeding $500 or imprisonment not exceeding six months.

All businesses shall screen each employee at the beginning of each shift with these criteria: Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days? Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath or sore throat? Have you had a fever in the past 48 hours? Have you a new loss of taste or smell? Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the past 24 hours?



IF ONE OR MORE OF THE ABOVE CONDITIONS ARE PRESENT, THE EMPLOYEE MUST BE SENT HOME OR FOR FURTHER MEDICAL EVALUATION.