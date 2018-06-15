Columbus welcomes new doctors to the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Six new doctors are now living and working in Columbus.

At the white coat ceremony Friday morning, the six residents were welcomed to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle.

The traditional long coats means these doctors are beginning a three-year program in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Christopher Le Brun is the director of the residency program, now in its second year.

“It’s important to recognize this is a new residency. It’s a new program. It’s important for the community. It’s important for the hospital. It’s important for the region, and we want to recognize the new residents we have coming in. Thew commitment they’ve made; the commitment we’ve made to training them,” said Dr. Le Brun.

Six additional residents will join the program in July of next year.