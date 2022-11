Columbus woman accused of intimidating witness, denied bond

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman is accused of intimidating a witness.

46-year-old Rebecca Bumgardner was recently indicted on the sale of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the most recent arrest is related to the indictment.

Bumgardner was denied bond on the intimidating a witness charge.

She remains in the Lowndes County jail.

