Columbus woman accused of shooting into two apartments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman is accused of shooting into two apartments.

30-year-old Ashley Webber has been charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the shooting happened at Cypress Park Apartments, on South Lehmberg Road, back on May 24th.

Shelton tells WCBI Webber argued with some people and as the group left in a vehicle, she allegedly shot at the car and hit two apartments.

Webber’s bond was set at one hundred thousand dollars.