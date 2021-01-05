Columbus woman hit by stray bullet while sitting in her home

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You generally feel safe in your home.

Over the weekend, a Columbus woman had that safe space taken away by a bullet.

The shooting happened on Shannon Drive, in east Columbus, on Saturday night.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the victim was sitting inside her home when she was struck by a stray bullet.

The innocent bystander had minor injuries.

Shelton says officers were called to the area about gunfire being heard.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.