Columbus woman hosts “Stop the Violence” event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman hosted an event to “Stop the Violence.”

Lakeshia Hairston first held the program last year.

Survivors of self-harm and families who have been affected by gun violence were some of the speakers on Sunday

She hopes to impact the younger generation to stop the cycle.

The event was held at the Townsend Community Center Sunday evening.

“It’s dedication to families to people who have lost their children to violence, and to suicidal (acts) and to incarceration and to being out in the streets.

I just wanted everybody to come out together in the community to try and share resources to keep the kids from going on the wrong path,” said STV event founder Lakeshia Hairston.

“Even if (the event) saved one life, you know that’s one life that we saved by putting this on. People think that it’s government, but it’s not always government, It’s the people in the community, the activists, the people that get together to make a difference and we’re just here to support it,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

A free meal was provided and there were also live performances.

A mental health therapist and ministers spoke as well.

Around 130 people attended the event.

