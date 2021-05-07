Columbus Woman Has Unique Journey To Motherhood

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Katie McDill of Columbus always knew she wanted to be a mother. And her journey to motherhood is a unique one that involved loss and a lot of love.

McDill lost her husband, Chris, to cancer in 2016. She decided after his death to continue the in vitro fertilization process they had begun after his diagnosis. And almost two years later their daughter, Elyse, arrived.

She said, “We sought out a fertility doctor in Jackson and started the IVF process. We knew that there was a chance that he would not make it.”

McDill says there some family and friends who were not sure if she was making the right decision.

“A lot of people thought I didn’t grieve long enough. My doctor requested that I go see a therapist to be sure I was emotionally ready. Something kept telling me this was right,” she said.

Their daughter is two years old. McDill says she will grow up knowing her father’s story.

She says her late husband is the guardian angel always watching over Elyse.