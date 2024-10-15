Columbus works to host Fishing Tournament in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Visit Columbus is working to lure a huge fishing tournament to town.

The organization asked for and will receive $15,000 from the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

This is a Bassmaster event that will be held on the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

There is a $35,000 host fee.

However, it’s estimated the tournament will have a one million dollar economic impact from hotel and restaurant reservations.

It is very good for the community. Of course, you’ve got sales tax that will be here. The restaurants will be full. Hotels will be completely full. So, it’s one of these events were very proud of to have were thankful for the waterway of course that provides us those type of opportunities, and we’re very proud of the CVB for making an initiative to seek these type of opportunities because this is a great economic boom for our city”, said Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors President, Trip Hairston.

The CVB will also ask the city council for $15,000. It will make up the rest of the funds needed.

The tournament is stated to begin in mid-April.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X