Comfortable and dry this weekend, nice Labor Day

While a cold front is moving through the area overnight, we won’t notice a huge temperature drop. What we will notice is a big drop in humidity that will make things feel much more comfortable this weekend. We’ll remain dry at least until Tuesday when chances for pop-up storms return.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with a light northerly breeze. Temperatures will fall to the mid 60s by the morning.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Mostly sunny weather will continue this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. However, much lower humidity will make things a lot less muggy and more comfortable. Rain chances will remain at 0%.

MONDAY: Labor Day will be a little warmer and more humid, but nothing out of the ordinary for September. The good news is skies will remain mostly sunny with no chance for rain.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Pop-up storms will return to the forecast for the middle and end of the week as a second cold front approaches the area. This front will be moving slowly and won’t clear through the area until late Friday if it makes it at all. Because of this, temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to near 90 through the end of the week. Indications are next weekend could be our first real “cool-down” of the season, but it’s too early to say for sure.

