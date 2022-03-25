Comfortable weekend ahead, storms return next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Slightly below average temperatures and pleasant weather will be the rule for the weekend. Warm air and storms return next week.

FRIDAY: The sky becomes mostly sunny today as an afternoon breezes develops yet again. Highs will reach the middle 60s, making for quite a pleasant day!

WEEKEND: Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue with a good supply of sunshine each day. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and near 70 degrees Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Much warmer air returns for most of next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday, but 80s are likely by Tuesday and Wednesday. Coincidentally, moisture will also be increasing during this time frame as well. This combination of warm and increasingly humid, more unstable air could lead to strong to severe storms in the forecast by next Wednesday. While this potential is event is roughly 5 days away, early signs are signaling the potential could be evident for severe storm development. Remember, this is spring in Mississippi – residents should always be ready for the next storm event. We’ll keep you posted!