Commander of the patrol division for CPD resigns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The second in command at the Columbus Police Department has resigned.

Multiple sources tell WCBI Captain Ric Higgins turned in his noticed Tuesday.

Higgins was the commander of the patrol division at CPD.

WCBI sources said Higgins notice was effective immediately but he did have some vacation time to use.

The department is now without an assistant chief, commander of patrol and commander of criminal investigations.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said an employee with a high rank in the department has resigned but did not identify the employee.

Shelton has worked to restore numbers to the department but has been doing day-time patrols to help fill in the gaps during staffing shortages.