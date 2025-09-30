Commercial development in West Tupelo continues strong pace with Huey Magoo’s opening

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – When Kristi Orr and her Dad were looking for a fifth Mississippi location for Huey Magoo’s, Tupelo was a no-brainer.

“It is kind of really, why not Tupelo,” Orr said.

Kristi Orr is CEO of Huey Magoo’s Mississippi. Orr grew up in the restaurant business. Her family has owned a Golden Corral for more than forty years, but wanted to expand, and Huey Magoo’s was a good fit.

“We only serve the filet mignon of chicken, the best three percent of the chicken, the true tender, it sets us apart, we have grilled, a little for everybody, and people customize the way they like it,” Orr said.

The 3,100-square-foot restaurant is located across the street from the West Main Medical Clinic, near Ballard Park. The restaurant will employ about 45 workers.

General Manager Emily Hopkins started with Huey Magoo’s as a cashier at the McComb location and has worked her way up through the ranks before taking over the Tupelo restaurant.

“We really love the area, it is a big enough town to where they have all the conveniences you want, but small enough to where I can go to Wal Mart and see three people I know,” Hopkins said.

A top goal for Huey Magoo’s is to be involved in the community, they want to partner with area restaurants to make a positive impact.

“What can we do together to make an impact, how can we partner with Lost Pizza, El AGave, the three of us, instead of just me by myself or them by themselves,” said Orr.

Orr said response the first week has been strong and they look forward to being part of the community for years to come.