Commission coming together to design new Mississippi flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- We now know the people that will select Mississippi’s next state flag design.

Under the legislation, Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, and House Speaker Phillip Gunn are allowed to select three representatives each.

Reeves hasn’t announced his picks just yet.

Gunn chose Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Dr. Mary Graham, and TJ Taylor from Gunn’s staff.

Hosemann tapped former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson, Vicksburg attorney J. Mack Varner, and former teacher Sherri Carr Bevis to serve on the commission.

Submissions will be taken until August 13th for the flag design.

The commission will choose the design and must submit its recommendation no later than September 14th to lawmakers and to Reeves.

“In God We Trust” must be on the flag and it cannot include the Confederate battle flag.

Voters will give an up or down vote on the design in November.