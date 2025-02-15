Commission on Northeast MS future holds retreat marking thirty years

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Career coaches from area schools were taking questions and talking about workforce development and population change, as part of the leadership retreat.

Having a solid understanding of the mission and work of career coaches, and how local businesses can partner, was one of the topics of a panel discussion.

Jean Massey, with the Mississippi Economic Council, said career coaches help ensure students are prepared for life after high school.

“We need the public to understand what a rating means and we need students, when they leave high school, to be ready for the next step, regardless of what that is, whether it be our community colleges or four-year institutions,” Massey said.

The CREATE Foundation launched the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi in 1995. Since then, leaders from a variety of fields have joined forces across the 17 county region to share ideas and strategies to improve the quality of life for all residents.

Fifty seven people serve on the commission.

The retreat is focused on connecting those leaders.

“The focus of this retreat is what does the next thirty years look like, what topics will we be focused on as a region, we know a lot of work tapes place at the local level, but when we come together collectively in a 17 county area we can move the region forward,” said Suzy Bowman, of the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi.

Lenora Hogan is from Oktibbeha County. She said it is encouraging and inspiring to hear success stories from other counties.

“I think it is very important to know what is going on in our communities so we can touch on everything going on and it is a joy to hear from other communities to hear what they re doing to tie in and help everyone in the community,” Hogan said.

For thirty years the Commission on the future of NE MS has helped improve the quality of life throughout the region, through collaboration and strategic partnerships. Commission members say they are looking forward to the next thirty years.

The commission meets quarterly. For more information, go to createfoundation.com/commission.