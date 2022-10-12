Committee narrows search for next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update to a story we’ve been following in Columbus.
The search for the next police chief is down to seven candidates.
An out-of-state candidate dropped out of the running before a Tuesday interview.
Several candidates were interviewed that same day.
The remaining group will be interviewed on Friday.
The ten-person search committee has not released the names of any of the candidates.
No timeline has been set on when the city council could get a recommendation from the search committee.
