Committee narrows search for next Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update to a story we’ve been following in Columbus.

The search for the next police chief is down to seven candidates.

An out-of-state candidate dropped out of the running before a Tuesday interview.

Several candidates were interviewed that same day.

The remaining group will be interviewed on Friday.

The ten-person search committee has not released the names of any of the candidates.

No timeline has been set on when the city council could get a recommendation from the search committee.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter