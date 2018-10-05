Common and Amandla Stenberg on tackling the nuances of “blackness” in “The Hate U Give”

Hip-hop artist Common is known for incorporating activism into his work. He’s featured in the critically acclaimed new film, “The Hate U Give,” along with Amandla Stenberg who plays a teenager forced to find her voice after watching a white police officer shoot her childhood friend. Common and Stenberg join “CBS This Morning” to discuss their new film, understanding both sides in order to solve the issue of police shootings, and the nuances of the contemporary black experience.