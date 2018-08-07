Group looks to find ‘Common Ground’ on local issues Columbus faces

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A group in Columbus met to talk about local problems.

On Common Grounds met with the superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School district to talk her about concerns within the community.

The goal for the meeting is to get everyone’s opinions out there to work together to find a solution to these problems.

The topics on the table included suicide, behavioral issues and homelessness.

“The ones that are homeless, they are facing issues like bullying because some of them don’t have the basic necessities. Some of them need hygiene products, some of them don’t know where they’re going to sleep. So all of these things create problems for them when they’re in school, it’s over here trying to eliminate some of those problems,” said Community Outreach Director, Glenda Buckhalter.

On Common Ground’s next meeting will be in November.