Community Clean-up Day

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI)- Thanks to some helpful kids, Okolona looks more beautiful Saturday.

A community-wide clean-up event was designed to give 10 to 17-year-olds a positive mindset and attitude as they get ready to go back to school.

- Advertisement -

Michael Hayden of the Hayden company sponsored the event, with assistance from the Southern Sisters club.

“These kids need to know that this is their community. And they are the future of this community. So we want us older generation that’s getting too old to do this stuff, we want them to take over, and own the city and see that they can make the city better on their own without waiting on us older people to do it,” said event sponsor Michael Hayden

Hayden says the kid’s hard work cleaning up Okolona was rewarded with an afternoon of fun and games and food.