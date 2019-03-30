The community comes together for The Big Event

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of volunteers come together, giving back to the community.

MSU students and employees, along with other residents worked at 11 sites throughout the Golden Triangle on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

It’s all part of MSU’s The Big Event.

Some helpers went to Palmer Home for Children while others pitched in to clean up tornado damage.

Student volunteer Thomas Moore is one of the many students rolling up their sleeves to lend a hand.

“There’s a bigger part to community service you know ,it’s not just yourself but you’re affecting others around you and I think that’s super cool. I’m really thankful for the opportunity to help out after this tragic disaster,”said Moore.

Students cut down trees, picked up debris, and threw other material into a pile.

“It was just important for us to kind of get out as a group and help people out and it was a great opportunity ,and were thankful that the Big Event was put on so we could do all of this,”said volunteer Anna Bales.

Student volunteer Amber Dodd says the teamwork involved and serving others has made an impact on her.

“I think being able to venture out to places like Columbus and you know other cities it’s always important to give back to everyone because you know Mississippi State is composed of so many different people . I think it was a great idea to have all these cities included.”

MSU hosts the Big Event each spring, making this the 8th year.